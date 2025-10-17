Panthers at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (3-3-0) at SABRES (1-3-0)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and a 3-1 defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Samuelsson took part in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he skated with Geertsen, a forward, on a fourth defense pair Friday. … Kesselring has begun skating on his own, but coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is not yet ready to rejoin the team.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Blake fined maximum for actions in Hurricanes game

NHL Status Report: Raymond out again for Red Wings against Lightning

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

Canadiens, Rangers set to meet up in latest chapter of historic rivalry

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Peterka looking to build on hot start for Mammoth

2025 NHL Global Series Sweden weekend schedule announced

Walker leading charge to make hockey more popular in Australia

Golden Knights hold off Bruins, extend season-opening point streak to 5

Jarvis scores 2, Hurricanes stay perfect with win against Ducks

Hallander scores 1st NHL goal, Penguins rally to top Kings

Horvat scores hat trick, Islanders defeat Oilers for 1st win

Canucks score 4 goals in 2nd period, rally past Stars

Simashev 'has all the tools' to be difference-maker for Mammoth

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL players give picks for toughest building to play in League