Panthers at Sabres projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-3-0) at SABRES (1-3-0)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Dunne
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson -- Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and a 3-1 defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Samuelsson took part in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he skated with Geertsen, a forward, on a fourth defense pair Friday. … Kesselring has begun skating on his own, but coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is not yet ready to rejoin the team.