Panthers at Sabres projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-3-0) at SABRES (1-3-0)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Panthers did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and a 3-1 defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Samuelsson took part in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Metsa, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; he skated with Geertsen, a forward, on a fourth defense pair Friday. … Kesselring has begun skating on his own, but coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is not yet ready to rejoin the team.