Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Zacha scores at 3:36, Ullmark makes 35 saves for Boston

Recap: Panthers at Bruins 10.30.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON –  Pavel Zacha scored at 3:36 of overtime for the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday.

Zacha, who also had an assist, scored on a wrister down the right wing that beat Bobrovsky past the blocker. 

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy scored, and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves for Boston (8-0-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and extended its point streak to nine games. 

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for Florida (4-3-1).

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period, shooting over the left pad of Ullmark on a 2-on-1 rush with Reinhart. 

Reinhart made it 2-0 at 15:08, one-timing Barkov’s pass from behind the net to push the Bruins to their first two-goal deficit of the season.

Marchand cut it to 2-1 at 3:38 of the second period, tapping in Jake DeBrusk’s centering pass.

McAvoy tied it 2-2 at 7:20 of the third period, with a deke to the forehand off David Pastrnak’s pass in the slot.