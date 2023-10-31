Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Zacha, who also had an assist, scored on a wrister down the right wing that beat Bobrovsky past the blocker.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy scored, and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves for Boston (8-0-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and extended its point streak to nine games.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for Florida (4-3-1).

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period, shooting over the left pad of Ullmark on a 2-on-1 rush with Reinhart.

Reinhart made it 2-0 at 15:08, one-timing Barkov’s pass from behind the net to push the Bruins to their first two-goal deficit of the season.

Marchand cut it to 2-1 at 3:38 of the second period, tapping in Jake DeBrusk’s centering pass.

McAvoy tied it 2-2 at 7:20 of the third period, with a deke to the forehand off David Pastrnak’s pass in the slot.