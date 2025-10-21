Panthers at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (3-4-0) at BRUINS (3-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett --Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich --Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Cole Schwindt, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Mikkola, who sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, practiced Monday and is expected to play. … Mittelstadt is expected to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday; Khusnutdinov, a forward, will be scratched after playing Sunday. … Hampus Lindholm, who did not play Sunday for precautionary reasons, is expected to play.

