Panthers at Bruins projected lineups

PANTHERS (3-4-0) at BRUINS (3-4-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett --Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich --Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Cole Schwindt, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Jeffrey Truchon-Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
Mikkola, who sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, practiced Monday and is expected to play. … Mittelstadt is expected to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday; Khusnutdinov, a forward, will be scratched after playing Sunday. … Hampus Lindholm, who did not play Sunday for precautionary reasons, is expected to play.