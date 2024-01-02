Panthers at Coyotes 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (22-12-2) at COYOTES (19-14-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Steven Lorentz

Injured: None

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Mikkola didn’t practice Monday for undisclosed reasons, but took part in the Panthers morning skate Tuesday and will play, coach Paul Maurice said. ... Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in six games. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Moser will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

