Panthers at Coyotes 

PANTHERS (22-12-2) at COYOTES (19-14-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Steven Lorentz
Injured: None
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Mikkola didn’t practice Monday for undisclosed reasons, but took part in the Panthers morning skate Tuesday and will play, coach Paul Maurice said. ... Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in six games. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Moser will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.