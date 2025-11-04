Panthers at Ducks projected lineups

PANTHERS (6-5-1) at DUCKS (7-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues --Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist --Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Rodrigues was the only player who did not participate in the Panthers' optional morning skate. ... Gadjovich, a forward, is not on a four-game trip that also includes games against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. He was injured in a 3-0 win against Vegas on Oct. 25 and has missed the past two games. ... Strome participated in the morning skate for the first time this season; the forward has missed the first 11 games, but will travel with the Ducks on a two-game road trip that begins Thursday at the Dallas Stars.