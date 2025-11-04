Panthers at Ducks projected lineups

PANTHERS (6-5-1) at DUCKS (7-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues --Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist --Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Rodrigues was the only player who did not participate in the Panthers' optional morning skate. ... Gadjovich, a forward, is not on a four-game trip that also includes games against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. He was injured in a 3-0 win against Vegas on Oct. 25 and has missed the past two games. ... Strome participated in the morning skate for the first time this season; the forward has missed the first 11 games, but will travel with the Ducks on a two-game road trip that begins Thursday at the Dallas Stars.