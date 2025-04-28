King Clancy nominee Barkov of Panthers discusses connection with children's hospital

Editor's Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Florida Panthers nominee for the 2024-25 season – Aleksander Barkov – shares his story.

Last summer, I had my official day with the Stanley Cup in my hometown of Tampere, Finland.

But two months later, in Florida, I had another special day with the Cup.

I brought it to Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital.

The patients and staff at Joe DiMaggio's have become like family to me since we launched the #BarkovScores4JoeD campaign in 2019. It was great to create their own moment with the Cup so they could celebrate with us, take pictures, and have a fun day.

Through #BarkovScores4JoeD, I'm able to make a difference for the hospital whenever I make a difference on the ice -- donating $1,600 for every goal I score and $800 for every assist.

The total has reached more than $420,000.

I'm thankful that my agent, Todd Diamond, helped me start this partnership. I asked for his advice because I was thinking about how to give back.

It didn't take long for Todd to suggest working with Joe DiMaggio's. He told me that Joe D's is one of the best hospitals based on their quality of care and their kid-friendly approach. There was also a nice connection to sports from the legacy of Joe DiMaggio, who originally got involved in fundraising so more kids could be treated.

I knew it'd be a great place to support, because I actually visited Joe D's before as part of the Panthers.

Around the holidays, the team always spends time at local hospitals. There was a day earlier in my career where I had joined some of my teammates at Joe D's. I think it was my third or fourth year in Florida.

It's interesting to look back because I didn't know much about Joe D's at that time, but it has become a very important place for me. I can see a lot of growth in the partnership and in my own experience.

During my first visit, I didn't speak English too well. I saw everything going on -- how incredible the healthcare workers are, and how special the kids are -- but I couldn't really say anything.

Now, I've gotten more comfortable with talking. I get to connect with the staff, the kids, and their families.

I also do what I can to give these kids a reason to smile. It can be as simple as bringing them some toys or some treats, and that automatically makes their day a little better.

If they're hockey fans, maybe I'll tell them stories about the Panthers. If they don't know too much about hockey, maybe we'll play some games together. Joe D's has a playroom with air hockey, video games, and art supplies where everyone can interact. It's been heartwarming to know that donations from #BarkovScores4JoeD have been used to create this space.

As part of our relationship, I donate a suite to Joe D's each season for kids, families, doctors, nurses, and staff to enjoy hockey at Amerant Bank Arena. If I look up during the games, I can see them cheering. Last year, one of the patients at Joe D's came up with another way to root for the Panthers: Little Aniyha wrote a special song to wish us luck during the playoffs. I think it worked!

The Panthers organization has been amazing to support this and put everything together.

Overall, I think what the Panthers have done ever since I got to Florida has made a big impact. The tradition of players visiting hospitals like Joe D's is something that began before me and will continue after me. Maybe each generation of players will learn something from it.

I learned from being around my teammates. I mentioned that I couldn't say too much in my first visit, but one of my teammates at the time was Nick Bjugstad. Nick loves to talk and interact with people. And he's really good at it. I remember watching how he spoke to the kids and families, and it made me realize that regular small talk can bring a lot of happiness.

It's strange to think that other players might see what I'm doing now and learn something from me.

I feel like I'm still the same guy who got to Florida when I was 17 years old, looking up to different players on and off the ice. Maybe I'll think more about the effect of what I'm doing after my career is done.

For now, if I have an opportunity to do something good, I don't think about it too much. I just do it.

But there is one thing I know for sure…

If we win the Cup again, I'm definitely bringing it back to Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital.