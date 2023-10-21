Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game

NEW YORK -- Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been suspended for four games, without pay, for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine during NHL Game No. 63 in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:55 of the third period. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Andersson will forfeit $94,791.68. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.