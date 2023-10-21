Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes game recap October 21

Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators game recap October 21

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game

Defenseman received major penalty, 10-minute misconduct after elbowing, charging Blue Jackets forward Laine

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been suspended for four games, without pay, for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine during NHL Game No. 63 in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:55 of the third period. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Andersson will forfeit $94,791.68. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.