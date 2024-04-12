Final Stanley Cup Playoff spot in Eastern Conference debated

The race for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference remains the most interesting battle as the season enters its final week.

With the New York Islanders (37-27-15) taking hold, albeit temporarily, of third place in the Metropolitan Division, there are four teams jostling for wild card positioning.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12) occupy the spot at the moment, with 86 points. The Washington Capitals (37-31-11), the Detroit Red Wings (38-32-9) and the Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) each have 85 points, one point out of the second wild card. Pittsburgh, Washington and Detroit each has three games remaining; Philadelphia has two.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8) have clinched a playoff spot and sit in the first wild card with 96 points.

Each of the four contending teams play huge games Saturday, basically at the win-or-go-home point of their season.

The Flyers play the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center (5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP), the Capitals host the Lightning (5:30 p.m. ET, MNMT, BSSUN), the Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are third in the Atlantic Division (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET), and the Penguins host the Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+), who are fighting to hold on to first place in the Atlantic, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers.

With such a logjam, the intrigue heading into Saturday and beyond is nerve-wracking for players and fans alike.

Which team will navigate the gauntlet successfully?

We asked our writers to gaze into a crystal ball and prognosticate which team will survive when the Eastern Conference is done playing games Wednesday and emerge as the final qualifier from the East for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which start April 20.

Here are their selections:

Detroit Red Wings

Tell me if you've heard this before, but the Red Wings have their biggest game of the season coming up. This after playing their biggest game of the season against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, and at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Well, now they have to go into Toronto on Saturday to play the Maple Leafs with a chance to jump back into a playoff spot. The reason I like the Red Wings is the spirit they showed during the final minutes of the third period against the Penguins, scoring twice in the final 7:04 to get the game to overtime. They are hungry and I believe they will get at least five points from their final three games, which finishes with a home-and-home against the Montreal Canadiens. The Penguins appear to be in the driver's seat for that final spot, but have three tough games, against the Bruins on Saturday, the Nashville Predators on Monday and what could be a do-or-die game at the Islanders on Wednesday. They have been red hot lately, but I feel they may cool down, opening the door for the Red Wings to pass them. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief