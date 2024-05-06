Bouchard becoming key weapon for Oilers in playoffs

He led a power play that was 9-for-20 against the Kings, leading the NHL at 45 percent. That power play will need to keep clicking when the Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round, which starts with Game 1 in Vancouver on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360).

Edmonton will be looking for Bouchard to counter the offensive production defenseman Quinn Hughes is expected to give Vancouver. The Canucks captain led all defensemen with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games this season. He had five assists in six games in the opening round against the Nashville Predators. He is a finalist for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL.

Hughes averaged 23:06 of ice time in the best-of-7 series win against the Predators, while Bouchard averaged 22:03 for the Oilers against the Kings. Hughes was minus-1 in his series and Bouchard was plus-3.

“I think there are going to be great games in the series,” Bouchard said. “Obviously, they won the regular-season battle, but it doesn’t mean much coming into playoffs, it’ll be a hard-fought, tight-checking series.”

Bouchard was selected in the first round (No. 10) of the 2018 NHL Draft, three spots behind Hughes and two ahead of Noah Dobson (No. 12) of the New York Islanders. The 2018 draft was rich in talented defensemen with Rasmus Dahlin selected No. 1 by the Buffalo Sabres, Adam Boqvist taken No. 8 by the Chicago Blackhawks, Ty Smith selected No. 17 by the New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers selecting K'Andre Miller No. 22.

Edmonton took its time developing Bouchard, sending him back to London of the Ontario Hockey League in 2018-19 and then to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League in 2019-2020.

Bouchard became an NHL regular in 2021-22, and had 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games in his rookie season. This season, he broke out with 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) in 81 games.

Desharnais has seen the development of Bouchard up close, dating back to when they were teammates in Bakersfield.

“I remember in my first year playing with him in Bakersfield and you could tell offensively it was easier for him, but defensively he was struggling a lot,” Desharnais said Monday. “He’s worked so hard and even in games, he’ll come to me and ask me some questions and it’s cool for him to trust me like that, but he’s been working so hard in the gym, and on the ice.”