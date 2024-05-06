Bouchard becoming key weapon for Oilers in playoffs

Defenseman’s work on power play could be vital against Canucks in 2nd round

bouchard_050624_wed

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON – How powerful and legendary is Evan Bouchard’s slap shot among the Edmonton Oilers and their fans? 

So much so that it has its own nickname. 

It’s called the “Bouch Bomb.” 

“It’s a threat, it’s a weapon,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “He moves the puck really well; he moves really well himself on top of that and he’s got a bomb of a shot that we like to use, and he likes to use as well.” 

It’s one of the many weapons the 24-year-old defenseman has in his hockey arsenal, and a big reason the Oilers are still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Bouchard scored one goal and had eight assists in the Edmonton’s first-round, five-game win against the Los Angeles Kings, the one goal coming on a “Bouch Bomb” in a 1-0 win in Game 4 which gave the Oilers at 3-1 series lead. 

Though the shot that scored didn’t crack the top 10 of hardest shots in the playoffs among defensemen, his shot a few second before the goal did, registering 96.11 miles per hour, according to NHL EDGE stats, 10th hardest in the playoffs by defensemen.  

“I’m not surprised offensively, he’s our QB, he’s our power-play guy, but defensively he’s improved so much,” defenseman Vincent Desharnais said. “He’s going to eat pucks (block shots), he’s going to box out guys, he’s going to be physical on their top guys and that’s what we need from him. He’s a huge part of our team.”

EDM@LAK R1, Gm4: Bouchard blasts in a one-timer for a power-play goal

He led a power play that was 9-for-20 against the Kings, leading the NHL at 45 percent. That power play will need to keep clicking when the Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round, which starts with Game 1 in Vancouver on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360). 

Edmonton will be looking for Bouchard to counter the offensive production defenseman Quinn Hughes is expected to give Vancouver. The Canucks captain led all defensemen with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games this season. He had five assists in six games in the opening round against the Nashville Predators. He is a finalist for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL.

Hughes averaged 23:06 of ice time in the best-of-7 series win against the Predators, while Bouchard averaged 22:03 for the Oilers against the Kings. Hughes was minus-1 in his series and Bouchard was plus-3. 

“I think there are going to be great games in the series,” Bouchard said. “Obviously, they won the regular-season battle, but it doesn’t mean much coming into playoffs, it’ll be a hard-fought, tight-checking series.”

Bouchard was selected in the first round (No. 10) of the 2018 NHL Draft, three spots behind Hughes and two ahead of Noah Dobson (No. 12) of the New York Islanders. The 2018 draft was rich in talented defensemen with Rasmus Dahlin selected No. 1 by the Buffalo Sabres, Adam Boqvist taken No. 8 by the Chicago Blackhawks, Ty Smith selected No. 17 by the New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers selecting K'Andre Miller No. 22. 

Edmonton took its time developing Bouchard, sending him back to London of the Ontario Hockey League in 2018-19 and then to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League in 2019-2020. 

Bouchard became an NHL regular in 2021-22, and had 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games in his rookie season. This season, he broke out with 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) in 81 games. 

Desharnais has seen the development of Bouchard up close, dating back to when they were teammates in Bakersfield.

“I remember in my first year playing with him in Bakersfield and you could tell offensively it was easier for him, but defensively he was struggling a lot,” Desharnais said Monday. “He’s worked so hard and even in games, he’ll come to me and ask me some questions and it’s cool for him to trust me like that, but he’s been working so hard in the gym, and on the ice.”

Breaking down the Oilers' unstoppable power play

The Oilers opened the 2023-24 season with back-to-back losses in a home-and-home series against the Canucks, 8-1 and 4-3. Edmonton lost to Vancouver again in its 11th game of the season, 6-2 on Nov. 6. The Oilers replaced coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson with Kris Knoblauch and Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey on Nov. 12. Vancouver swept the season series with a 3-1 win at Edmonton on April 13. 

Bouchard had two assists and was minus-six in the four games against Vancouver this season. 

He has come a long way since those first three games, and has made significant strides defensively playing alongside Mattias Ekholm, who missed all of training camp with a hip injury and was not up to speed at the start of the season.

“Mattias is a tremendous support and mentor for Evan,” Knoblauch said. “Just being able to talk to him, you saw that effect when (Philip) Broberg came up, just watching ‘Ekky’ talking to him, and he does that with Bouch all the time. He tells him what to expect and how to play a certain play, and I think obviously those two have some chemistry together, they can move the puck, they defend really well.

“Ekholm should get a lot of credit, because not only is he a good player, but is also a good mentor.” 

Ekholm was acquired in a trade from the Predators on Feb. 28, 2023. He and Bouchard have been among Edmonton’s most consistent defensive partnerships. 

“Ever since he came over, we kind of just clicked together right away,” Bouchard said. “When you play with a guy like that, that is smart, plays physical, and is tough mentally, he’s kind of the whole package. He makes it easier on me to play and I think we’re just getting better.” 

Ekholm’s strong defensive play allows Bouchard to jump into the play offensively without much worry. Bouchard also took over at the point on the power play when Ekholm arrived since Tyson Barrie, who had the role, was part of the trade with Nashville. 

Since then, the “Bouch Bomb” has been a big piece of the Oilers attack. 

“That’s just another threat that at times gives us a different look,” Draisaitl said.

Related Content

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canucks vs. Oilers Western 2nd Round preview

Silovs vs. Skinner goalie matchup in Western 2nd Round

State Your Case: Canucks or Oilers in Western 2nd Round of playoffs

Oilers hope to turn tables on Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Demko could return for Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Hurricanes ‘are right there’ heading into Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Ducks goalie coach Maharaj rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

Marner contemplating future with Maple Leafs, staying 'would be a goal'

Stars don’t ‘want to get into a track meet’ with Avalanche in 2nd round

Zibanejad on scoring roll for Rangers entering Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

Keefe’s fate as Maple Leafs coach ‘out of my control’

Bowness retires from NHL after 40 years of coaching

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

State Your Case: Avalanche or Stars in Western 2nd Round of playoffs

Oettinger vs. Georgiev goalie matchup in Western 2nd Round

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round preview

3 Keys: Bruins at Panthers, Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

O'Ree finalist spotlight: Jerry DeVaul