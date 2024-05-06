Bouchard becoming key weapon for Oilers in playoffs

EDMONTON – How powerful and legendary is Evan Bouchard’s slap shot among the Edmonton Oilers and their fans?
So much so that it has its own nickname.
It’s called the “Bouch Bomb.”
“It’s a threat, it’s a weapon,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “He moves the puck really well; he moves really well himself on top of that and he’s got a bomb of a shot that we like to use, and he likes to use as well.”
It’s one of the many weapons the 24-year-old defenseman has in his hockey arsenal, and a big reason the Oilers are still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Bouchard scored one goal and had eight assists in the Edmonton’s first-round, five-game win against the Los Angeles Kings, the one goal coming on a “Bouch Bomb” in a 1-0 win in Game 4 which gave the Oilers at 3-1 series lead.
Though the shot that scored didn’t crack the top 10 of hardest shots in the playoffs among defensemen, his shot a few second before the goal did, registering 96.11 miles per hour, according to NHL EDGE stats, 10th hardest in the playoffs by defensemen.
“I’m not surprised offensively, he’s our QB, he’s our power-play guy, but defensively he’s improved so much,” defenseman Vincent Desharnais said. “He’s going to eat pucks (block shots), he’s going to box out guys, he’s going to be physical on their top guys and that’s what we need from him. He’s a huge part of our team.”