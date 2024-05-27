Panthers hoping to be 'a half-inch better' against Rangers in Game 4 of East Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Although the Florida Panthers didn't practice Monday, this undoubtedly was a work day for them in preparation for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Despite trailing 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3 on Sunday, the Panthers have reasons to feel good about how they've played, and their video session Monday confirmed a lot of them, as well as some of what went wrong.

Florida controlled play territorially for much of Game 3, outshot New York 37-23, had a 108-43 advantage in shot attempts, and erased a 4-2 deficit in the third period, but lost on Alex Wennberg's deflection goal at 5:35 of overtime.

"I think we did a lot of good things," defenseman Gustav Forsling said Monday. "A big stretch throughout that game I think we played just how we wanted, and we created a lot. I feel like we had a lot of chances. Just we're not too happy about the five goals we let in though."

Panthers coach Paul Maurice didn't want to discuss with the media which player was responsible for losing coverage on Wennberg on the winning goal, but said, "We dealt with it," in reviewing the game.

The Panthers likely also talked about the breakdowns that led to Alexis Lafrenière's breakaway goal in the first period and end-to-end goal in the second, and Barclay Goodrow's short-handed goal in the second.

Maurice spoke Sunday about wanting the players to "keep the growl" from their frustration in losing that game, but he also wants it applied in a positive way toward Game 4.

"Sometimes you're just looking for a certain attitude," he said. "[Sometimes] you come in and you're, 'Well, we'll flush that one.' Why would we flush that one? We put up 108. Gave up [43]. Where can we get better? Where can we turn that into a win? So coming to the rink today determined to find answers, to deal exactly with the whole thing, to take a look at it and say, 'All right, make us better. Make us a half-inch better, and better for tomorrow night's game.'

"That's kind of what the coach's job is, to make them walk out of the room certain, 'This is how we'll win.'"