Oilers hope to turn tables on Canucks in Western 2nd Round

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid said he expects the Vancouver Canucks to present a different kind of challenge to the Edmonton Oilers in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round.
The Canucks' defensive system varies from what the Oilers saw against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, which Edmonton won in five games. Vancouver advanced to the second round Friday after eliminating the Nashville Predators in six games.
“Yeah they do, definitely,” the Oilers captain said Saturday when asked to compare the two. “L.A. is more man-on-man, they (Vancouver) are a little more zone, they pack it in pretty tight. We have to find a way to generate against that. They have some big D-men that don’t go too far from the net, so we have to find a way to generate some offense.”
The dates and times for the second-round series are to be determined.
Edmonton finished five points behind Vancouver for first place in the Pacific Division this season and struggled in the season series, losing all four games by a combined 21-7.
The Oilers opened the season with an 8-1 loss at the Canucks on Oct. 11, then lost the second game of a back-to-back 4-3 in Edmonton three days later. The Oilers lost 6-2 at Vancouver on Nov. 6 and were defeated 3-1 at home on April 13 without McDavid, who was sidelined with a lower-body injury.
McDavid pointed to the Colorado Avalanche five-game first-round series win against the Winnipeg Jets as evidence regular-season results don't always translate to the postseason.
“The Winnipeg series, Winnipeg beat up on Colorado all year long (the Jets won all three regular-season games by a combined 17-4) and it’s obviously different hockey in the playoffs,” McDavid said. “Not saying it doesn’t count for anything, they played really well throughout the course of the year and beat us, but we don’t carry much stock going into it.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge, they’re a great team and we’re a good team, it’ll be a good series and I’m looking forward to seeing them.”