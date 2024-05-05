2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canucks vs. Oilers Western 2nd Round preview

(1P) Vancouver Canucks vs (2P) Edmonton Oilers

Canucks: 50-23-9, 109 points; defeated Nashville Predators 4-2 in the first round

Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points; defeated Los Angeles Kings in the first round

Season series: VAN 4-0-0, EDM 0-4-0

Game 1: TBD

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time and first since 1992 when they play in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round.

The Canucks, who have lost both series to the Oilers, were first in the Pacific Division and defeated the Nashville Predators in the first round in six games. The Oilers finished second in the Pacific and won in five games against the Los Angeles Kings.

“They’re a good team, they won the division, so it’ll be a good test for us,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “It’s a new season, new team, the playoffs are different, so it’ll be a fun series.”

Three of the Canucks’ four wins against the Oilers this season came in Edmonton’s first 11 games. The Oilers started the season 3-9-1 through 13 games and fired coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson on Nov. 12, replacing them with Kris Knoblauch and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey, respectively. Edmonton went 46-18-5 after the coaching change.

“I think it showed our group that when we do stick together and stick to the process, and focus on everyday things, and keep our picture small as we used to say, we can be a really, really good hockey team,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “When we start looking ahead and thinking about other things and get distracted, we struggle. So I think it’s a good reminder for our group what we need to do to be successful.”