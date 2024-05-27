Trouba fined maximum for elbowing in Game 3 of East Final

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in Florida on Sunday, May 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:32 of the second period. Trouba was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.