Trouba fined maximum for elbowing in Game 3 of East Final

Rangers defenseman penalized $5,000 for actions against Panthers forward Rodrigues

Trouba NYR fined vs FLA

© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Press Release

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in Florida on Sunday, May 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:32 of the second period. Trouba was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 27

Hintz game-time decision for Stars in Game 3 of Western Conference Final

Henrique to return for Oilers against Stars in Game 3

NHL partners with Warrior for Life Fund to promote wellness in military community

Color of Hockey: Sunohara's inspiring journey from father's basement to decorated player, coach

Guerin mulling over U.S. roster options for 4 Nations Face-Off 

Rangers sparked by resurgent penalty kill in Game 3 OT win in East Final

Panthers frustrated by Game 3 OT loss in Eastern Final

Rangers ‘found a way to win’ Game 3 after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Rangers recover, defeat Panthers in OT in Game 3 of Eastern Final

Necas not worried about contract status with Hurricanes

Rangers vs. Panthers, Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Oilers ‘happy with the split’ in Dallas entering Game 3 of Western Final

Lafreniere scores slick goal as Rangers fans in Central Park celebrate

Draisaitl at 'another level' for Oilers heading into Game 3 of Western Final

Panthers honor World War II veteran Terens at Game 3

Kakko returns to Rangers lineup for Game 3 of East Final against Panthers