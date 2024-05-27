Henrique to return for Oilers against Stars in Game 3

Forward has missed past 7 games with lower-body injury

Adam Henrique EDM playing status GM3 TUNE IN

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Henrique will return to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The forward has missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury sustained in a series-clinching win in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. Henrique did not play in Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round before playing 11:38 in Game 2. He missed the final five games of that series and Game 1 against the Stars.

Henrique had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 82 regular-season games, including nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games after he was acquired by the Oilers in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on March 6. He averaged 55 seconds of short-handed ice time per game and won 55.2 percent of his face-offs (95-of-172) in the regular season after the trade.

"He touches a lot of aspects of the game," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "The penalty kill, even strength, face-offs he helps a lot. Definitely somebody that we've missed."

Henrique will replace forward Ryan McLeod in the lineup.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

