Karlsson gives Penguins 'different look' on power play

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Kris Letang was at the point on the power play throughout most of his first 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That was until practice on Wednesday, when the 36-year-old shifted to the left flank and was replaced by fellow defenseman Erik Karlsson. Entering his 18th NHL season, Letang said he wasn’t bothered by the change but doesn’t feel at home just yet.

“I'm trying to get comfortable to a different position,” Letang said. “Been playing up top for 10, 12 years. So, I just have to get used to it, a way to be effective there.”

It was the first look at a unit that could have Karlsson and Letang join centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, four potential future members of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Malkin was on the right half wall, Crosby roamed and forward Rickard Rakell worked the net-front.

“I think we just have to kind of get on the same page as soon as we can,” Karlsson said. “There's going to be some bumps in the road and some learning lessons, even though we're seasoned veterans. I think that's just part of the journey. I think it's going to be fun to see what we can accomplish out there."

Karlsson had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists), 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) coming on the power play, in 82 games with the San Jose Sharks last season. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy as the League’s best defenseman and was acquired by the Penguins on Aug. 6 in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens.

Letang had 21 power-play points (six goals, 15 assists) in 64 games last season at the point on the top unit. At the half wall, he is trying to become acclimated to working away from the puck.

“You don't touch the puck as much,” Letang said. “You have to be ready to make a play instead of trying to just bring people to you and distribute. It's a little different. I'll find a way to get adjusted to it.”

Letang isn’t married to his new role, though. He could return to the point, trading spots with Karlsson, at times throughout the season.

That flexibility comes, in part, from Letang and Karlsson each being a right-handed shot, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

"It's nice having a righty on [the left] side for a one-time threat,” Sullivan said. “I also think with the way our power play operates, there's a lot of movement within the position. So as these guys get comfortable with one another, I would imagine you'll see a lot of movement. I think Erik up top is really good with his instincts and what he sees. He likes to move, himself.

“I think you're going to see a lot of motion. Sometimes you might see Kris up top and Erik on the flank. But I think having those two right-handed shots gives us a little bit of a different look, maybe a one-time threat.”

Change will also come when Jake Guentzel, who scored 11 of his 36 goals on the power play last season, returns from having right ankle surgery Aug. 4. The forward will likely slot in for Rakell after missing about five games to start the regular season.

But Karlsson’s addition is expected to be the main difference for a power play that ranked 14th in the NHL last season (21.7 percent).

"It's always special to have a player of this caliber,” Letang said. “Obviously, we all know the success he had last year, but even in the past. It's always a little bit of an adjustment. But in the end, you know it's going to make it better.”

This was just one practice, though. Karlsson said he and Letang will show their value relatively soon.

“We're about to find out,” Karlsson said. “It's going to take a little bit of time before we find our identity and what we're trying to accomplish out there. We're going to have to talk about it in the beginning and find a way to execute it. That's something I don't think I'm too worried about with the clientele we have here and the hockey IQ.”