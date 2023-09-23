Malkin aiming to play 3 more seasons with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin has put a finite number of seasons he could have left with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Three more years, I hope," the 37-year-old center said Saturday, the third day of training camp.

Things can change. On May 27, 2022, Malkin said he would like to play another three or four seasons. He said the same on Dec. 29. That goal of at least three more has never seemed to dip.

But Malkin can't play forever. Another three seasons would put him at 20 in the NHL.

While still around, Malkin said he wants to compete in a way the Penguins haven't been able to since winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

"I think we're a stronger team than last year," Malkin said. "I hope we stay together and our goal is the playoffs, be a winner every game."

Malkin did his part last season. He was second on Pittsburgh with 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games, behind longtime teammate, captain Sidney Crosby (93 points; 33 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games.

That wasn't enough for the Penguins, though, who finished 40-31-11 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2005-06, the season before Malkin debuted.

Pittsburgh has not won a playoff series since 2018. It lost four straight opening-round series before failing to qualify last season.

That led to an offseason overhaul, highlighted by Kyle Dubas being hired as president of hockey operations and general manager and a trade for Erik Karlsson, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman with the San Jose Sharks last season.

Malkin said the changes nearly made his head spin, but also had him excited to head back to Pittsburgh a bit early, a few weeks ahead of camp.

"Every day I wake up and I read something new. It's so, like, new for me," Malkin said. "We changed a lot this year. I hope it helps the team be stronger, be better. We're not happy with last year, for sure. This organization, owners, coaches, players, we're here to win.

"Last season was very disappointing for us. Now we look forward. It's new teammates, new faces here. We try to be better every day."

Karlsson could primarily play behind Malkin's line. If not Karlsson, it would be Kris Letang.

"It gives Sid and his line and ‘Geno' and his line the best opportunity to do what they do best," coach Mike Sullivan said. "There's probably nobody more excited than Geno because now we have two defensemen we can put behind those guys."

Malkin said Karlsson's addition won't just be a boon for him, though.

"It helps me a lot. Not just me, every player," Malkin said. "He's like probably the fastest defenseman in the League. He likes to play with the puck, plays a ton of minutes. He gives you a chance every game, probably.

"We need to help each other, not just give him the puck and say, ‘Score 100 points again.' We need to help each other and play hard in the D-zone. We don't want to be minus every game and score five goals. Be smart in every zone and help each other."