Merzlikins clarifies comments, says he requested trade from Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins clarified remarks from last week to say that he has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The goalie spoke following a 4-3 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks at Nationwide Arena on Monday. He made 27 saves and stopped all four players in the shootout in his first game since Dec. 29.

"After my last interview, everybody knows I requested for (a) trade," he said. "Everyone was still here, playing for me and blocking the shots for me. This was awesome. I really appreciate [my teammates]. It wasn't an easy game for me, and they made me feel easier.

"They let me feel that puck better and easier and I appreciate for that help."

Merzlikins had been a healthy scratch in three straight games and four of the past five, playing behind Daniil Tarasov and Spencer Martin, until backing up Tarasov on against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Merzlikins told the media on Friday he was not happy being the third goalie and that he, his agent and the Blue Jackets organization had agreed that a "new scenario" was needed.

When asked at the time if he had requested a trade, Merzlikins reiterated the phrase "new scenario," but on Saturday, told several reporters off the record that he may not have made himself clear and would talk later about the situation.

Merzlikins (8-8-0, 3.22 goals-against average, .906 save percentage in 24 games) won his eighth game of the season on Monday to surpass his win total from last season when he was 7-18-2, with a 4.23 GAA, and .876 save percentage in 30 games (27 starts).

Merzlikins was 2-0-3 in his past five games before allowing two goals and leaving with an illness after the first period of his last start against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 29.

"Yes, because I'm really mad," Merzlikins said when asked if he could continue to play well. "I'm mad internally, and I'm just blowing out that monster and I've got to keep going."

Merzlikins didn't say who he was mad at but said, "Don't worry about. Don't worry about it. It's personal."

Selected by Columbus in the third round (No. 76) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Merzlikins is 63-70-28 with a 3.15 GAA, .906 save percentage and nine shutouts in 174 NHL games (161 starts).

"I was hot. I have nothing to hide," Merzlikins said about his comments last week. "I was hot and I was pulled off. Now I'm trying to rebuild my hotness when I had it," he said. "I worked as much as I could in the practices. … It wasn't easy in practice, so it was really important to win this game. I'm happy I can build that momentum."

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said he didn't speak with Merzlikins specifically about the benching.

"He knew he was going into the net," Vincent said Monday. "He's not a young guy, so he knew what he had to do. So, I didn't have a conversation per se.

"I'm really happy for him. He played well. He worked hard in practices. He played a real good game."