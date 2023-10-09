Color of Hockey: Barriga hoping 'Michigan' goal helps further career overseas

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles Elijiah Barriga, a Mexican American forward from West Covina, California, who starred with Belfast of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom last season.

Elijiah Barriga is disappointed his second season in the Elite Ice Hockey League ended before it began.

The 27-year-old Belfast Giants forward sustained a season-ending injury to the ACL in his right knee in the second period of a European Champions Hockey League game against HC Bolzano on Sept. 9, nearly two weeks before the EIHL regular season began.

"It's, like, hyperextended. I guess, tore a little bit of it," Barriga said. "It doesn't hurt, I'm doing my day to day, going to the gym, rehabbing already."

A Mexican American from West Covina, California, Barriga said he's working toward returning to the EIHL, where he made a splash with the Dundee Stars last season.

He led Dundee in goals (25), was second in points (56) in 54 games and was tied for seventh in goal-scoring in the United Kingdom's top professional hockey league.

"I don't know what it was, but I kind of felt I had another step in me, and I just embraced the moment and kind of took it all in and enjoyed it," Barriga said. "The only difference, I'd say, is getting used to the big ice because that's what I'm used to. I've been playing on NHL-size ice my whole life, so that was a little weird."

Barriga crossed the Atlantic after playing four seasons at American International College, an NCAA Division I program in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He had 62 points (29 goals, 33 assists) in 107 games from 2018-22, including a collegiate career high 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 37 games in his senior season in 2021-22.

"I would say I'm a two-way forward, skilled with a high IQ, can make plays and can put the puck in the net," he said.