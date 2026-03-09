Coach’s Challenge: EDM @ VGK – 6:43 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 13:28 (7:32 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Wong bringing game to new fans with 'Flames TV Chinese'

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Cozens contributing to another playoff push for Senators

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper talks gold medal loss, father’s death with NHL.com

Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings shut out Devils

Faulk traded to Red Wings by Blues for Holl, 2026 Draft picks

NHL EDGE stats: Mammoth dark horse contender after Weegar trade

Ducks celebrate Women in Sports Night to cap weekend festivities

Heiskanen scores in OT, Stars defeat Blackhawks to push point streak to 12

NHL Status Report: Hintz out at least ‘a couple weeks’ for Stars

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche remain Stanley Cup front-runner after Kadri trade

Sabres break tie late, edge Lightning in wild back-and-forth game for 7th straight win

Novak scores at :17 of OT, Penguins rally past Bruins

Landeskog week to week for Avalanche with lower-body injury

Avalanche recover in 3rd, top Wild in shootout for 5th straight win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kleven fined maximum for cross-checking in Senators game