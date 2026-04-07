Oilers at Mammoth projected lineups

OILERS (39-29-9) at MAMMOTH (40-30-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie
Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach -- Jason Dickinson -- Trent Frederic
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Josh Samanski
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)
Status report
Dach returns to the lineup after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup among forwards and defensemen.