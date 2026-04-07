Oilers at Mammoth projected lineups

OILERS (39-29-9) at MAMMOTH (40-30-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach -- Jason Dickinson -- Trent Frederic

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Josh Samanski

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)

Status report

Dach returns to the lineup after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions on the lineup among forwards and defensemen.