Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Wins it at 1:18 for Edmonton; McDavid, Draisaitl each has 2 points

Oilers at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored at 1:18 of overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Friday.

Nugent-Hopkins skated in on a breakaway and beat Karel Vejmelka blocker side from the right circle.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (12-9-2), who have won three of their past four games. Calvin Pickard made 28 saves.

Logan Cooley, Alexander Kerfoot and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah (9-10-4), which has lost five of seven (2-4-1). Vejmelka made 28 saves.

Kerfoot gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Kevin Stenlund on a 2-on-1.

Cooley extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:15. He knocked in a rebound in the crease after Juuso Valimaki's shot from the point trickled past Pickard.

Vasily Podkolzin cut it to 2-1 at 9:44 of the second period, beating Vejmelka five-hole after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.

Draisaitl tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 14:01. He shot into an open net from the bottom of the right circle after McDavid's centering pass deflected to him off Ian Cole.

McDavid scored another power-play goal at 16:22 to put the Oilers ahead 3-2. He roofed a shot past Vejmelka's glove from the left circle.

Crouse tied the game 3-3 at 3:42 of the third period, taking a pass from Nick Bjugstad and beating Pickard glove side from in tight.

Latest News

Marchment gets 3 points, Stars hold off Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McLaughlin, 1st owner of Blackhawks, finally gets place in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame 

Finland projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Howden scores twice, Golden Knights edge Jets

Tomasino scores 1st goal with Penguins in win against Bruins

NHL Buzz: Broberg activated from injured reserve by Blues

Portillo makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Kings edge Ducks

Vladar pays tribute to Gaudreau brothers on Flames goalie mask

Garland has 3 points, Canucks recover to defeat Sabres in OT 

Capitals storm back to defeat Islanders in OT

Lundell gets short-handed goal, assist in Panthers win against Hurricanes

Celebrini, Smith each gets goal, assist for Sharks in win against Kraken

Devils use power play to top Red Wings, win 9th in past 12

Fantilli scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Point lifts Lightning past Predators in OT

Konecny's 2 goals help Flyers hand Rangers 5th straight loss