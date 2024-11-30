Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Nugent-Hopkins skated in on a breakaway and beat Karel Vejmelka blocker side from the right circle.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (12-9-2), who have won three of their past four games. Calvin Pickard made 28 saves.

Logan Cooley, Alexander Kerfoot and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah (9-10-4), which has lost five of seven (2-4-1). Vejmelka made 28 saves.

Kerfoot gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Kevin Stenlund on a 2-on-1.

Cooley extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:15. He knocked in a rebound in the crease after Juuso Valimaki's shot from the point trickled past Pickard.

Vasily Podkolzin cut it to 2-1 at 9:44 of the second period, beating Vejmelka five-hole after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.

Draisaitl tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 14:01. He shot into an open net from the bottom of the right circle after McDavid's centering pass deflected to him off Ian Cole.

McDavid scored another power-play goal at 16:22 to put the Oilers ahead 3-2. He roofed a shot past Vejmelka's glove from the left circle.

Crouse tied the game 3-3 at 3:42 of the third period, taking a pass from Nick Bjugstad and beating Pickard glove side from in tight.