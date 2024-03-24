McMann has 2 goals, assist in Maple Leafs win against Oilers

Pontus Holmberg scored twice, and William Nylander extended his goal streak to five games and had an assist for the Maple Leafs (40-20-9), who are 4-1-1 in their past six. Auston Matthews scored his League-leading 58th goal of the season and had an assist.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves before leaving at 16:21 of the third period with an apparent lower-body injury after stretching across the net. Martin Jones made five saves in relief.

Connor McDavid had three assists, and Zach Hyman scored his 49th goal of the season for the Oilers (42-22-4), who had a six-game point streak end (4-0-2). Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots before he was replaced for the start of the third period by Calvin Pickard, who made five saves.

McMann put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 4:17 of the first period when he one-timed a pass at the top of the crease from John Tavares, who was behind the net.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 18:14 with a power-play goal, redirecting Timothy Liljegren’s shot from the left point past Skinner with his skate at the left post.

Holmberg pushed it to 3-0 at 8:02 of the second period. He tapped in a centering pass from Max Domi in front after Auston Matthews won the puck from Evan Bouchard along the end boards.

Holmberg made it 4-0 at 11:04 when he put in a cross-crease pass from McMann on a 3-on-1 rush.

McMann extended the lead to 5-0 at 15:46, taking a pass from Nylander and shooting glove side past Skinner from the right circle.

Hyman cut it to 5-1 at 4:59 of the third on the power play, redirecting a pass from McDavid between Samsonov’s pads at the top of the crease.

Corey Perry made it 5-2 at 8:32 with a power-play goal, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Evander Kane at the right post.

Leon Draisaitl cut it to 5-3 at 16:21 with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from McDavid with Pickard pulled for an extra attacker.

Matthews scored an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left for the 6-3 final.