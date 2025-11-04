McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

McDavid, playing in his 726th career game, became the 69th player in League history to reach the milestone (364 goals, 737 assists). Only Wayne Gretzky (464 games), Mario Lemieux (550) and Mike Bossy (725) reached the feat faster.

Pius Suter scored the go-ahead goal at 18:37 of the third period on a rebound of Colton Parayko’s shot to help the Blues rally from a 2-0 deficit.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury for the Blues (4-7-2), who ended a seven-game skid (0-5-2). Jordan Binnington made 24 saves.

Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane scored, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (6-5-3), who were 2-0-2 in their past four games. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

Roslovic’s power-play goal gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 18:38 of the first period. He scored eight seconds into the man-advantage on McDavid’s pass from the goal line to the far side of the crease for the tap-in top shelf.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 2:27 of the second period off an odd-man rush with a one-timer from the right circle.

The Blues then tied it with two goals in 2:30.

Dvorsky cut it to 2-1 at 16:08 with a power-play goal, a one-timer from the right circle high on the short side past Pickard. The 20-year-old was the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Thomas, who missed the previous four games, tied it 2-2 at 18:38. He finished a play banking in a shot off the nearside post, then Pickard’s stick and body from a sharp angle to the left of the net and in after Philip Broberg missed on a one-timer from the slot.