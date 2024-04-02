Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Skinner made 26 saves for the Oilers (45-23-5), who had their three-game winning streak ended.

Edmonton pulled within five points of the Vancouver Canucks for first in the Pacific Division.

"I think in the second period it was just how many penalties we had," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "That just took away our ability to build something. After we got the kills done and we were able to play 5-on-5 in the third period, I thought we did a pretty good job."

Schenn gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 1:44 of the third period. He scored on a one-timer from the slot on a 2-on-1 after a clear by Hayes eluded Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard at the blue line.

"I don't know if it jumped over the (defenseman's) stick, but [Kasperi Kapanen] made a great play," Schenn said. "A play like that, I see him looking at me. Kind of he stepped over the blue line, he just kind of opened up. I actually didn't get all of it, but luckily it went in."

Leon Draisaitl tied it 2-2 at 14:35. Connor McDavid beat Blues defenseman Colton Parayko to the puck and sent a backhand to the far post, where Draisaitl scored with a one-timer.

"After penalties having two superstars sitting on the bench and after we have a kill, we want to get those guys out there immediately," Knoblouch said. "They came up big tonight. The play Connor made coming up that wall was incredible and obviously Leon's shot."

Ekholm gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the first period with a one-timer from the blue line that got through traffic past Binnington.