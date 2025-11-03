Oilers at Blues projected lineups

OILERS (6-4-3) at BLUES (3-7-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Hyman and Janmark are skating with the Oilers, but the forwards are not ready to return. ... Thomas will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Walker, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Schenn will move to the wing for the first time after playing center the first 12 games.