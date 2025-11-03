Oilers at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (6-4-3) at BLUES (3-7-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Hyman and Janmark are skating with the Oilers, but the forwards are not ready to return. ... Thomas will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Walker, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Schenn will move to the wing for the first time after playing center the first 12 games.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Matthews face off on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey'

NHL Status Report: Hughes to return for Canucks against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Tanev discharged from hospital after taken from ice on stretcher during Maple Leafs game

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Thornton kept looking forward, all the way to Hall of Fame, Marleau says

Thornton revered as ‘larger-than-life character’ during Hall of Fame journey