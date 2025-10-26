Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken hold off Oilers

“Obviously, they’ve got some dynamic players over there,” Eberle said. “We tried to limit their space, but ultimately they’ll find ways. So, we defended pretty well. We were a bit on our heels there in the third but found a way to defend and create some chances out of it and ultimately get a big one.”

Tye Kartye scored, and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken (5-2-2), who have won their last two. Joey Daccord had 31 saves after a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

“Joey’s been outstanding,” Eberle said. “I think there’s nights where he’s had to make some big saves, and tonight was no different. To get wins, you need good goaltending, and obviously, he’s been there.”

Defenseman Brandon Montour, who returned from a four-game leave of absence due to the death of his brother, had three shots on goal in 23:39 of ice time.

“He’s a brother. I mean, anytime someone goes through something like that, it’s extremely hard,” Eberle said of Montour. “Just for him to be out here tonight and battling with us, it just shows his compassion and the level that he has… You just try to be there as much as you can for him.”

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers (4-4-1), who had won their previous two, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

“There’s a lot of things I liked," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We had more scoring chances than in probably all but one game this year, especially in the third period. I thought we had a lot of pressure. [It was] just some mistakes on giving up the rushes… [We were] just out of sync there, and that’s where Seattle had pretty much all their chances were off plays like that.”