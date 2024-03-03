SEATTLE — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Draisaitl has goal, assist in Oilers win against Kraken
McDavid extends point streak to 10 for Edmonton, which has won 3 straight
Brett Kulak scored, and Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (one goal, 24 assists) for the Oilers (36-20-2), who have won three straight. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.
"Stuart was outstanding,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think early on, there were some mishaps with pucks, missed passes that led to good scoring chances. Second period, I thought we played really well, didn't give up very much. And then in the third period, last 10 minutes, we were just holding on, especially on the penalty kill at the end of the game where Stuart made some really big saves.”
The Kraken had a power play for the final 53 seconds of the third period, and a 6-on-4 advantage with Philipp Grubauer on the bench for an extra attacker. Skinner made three saves on the power play, including a sprawling save with his right pad on Jordan Eberle with 25 seconds left.
"I got a little bit fortunate with getting a little bit of time to get back to my feet and then being able to get across on Eberle,” Skinner said. “I think that was a really big moment for myself."
Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken (26-23-11), who had won their previous two. Grubauer made 22 saves.
"We played the game the right way throughout the 60 minutes,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “At the end of the day, you come up empty-handed points-wise, and this time of year, we’re pushing for points every single night. But we played a pretty good hockey game."
Draisaitl made it 1-0 at 10:12 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle off a McDavid seam pass.
"Even when a game is not going so well, there are some teams that have that goal scorer, that player that can break the game open [if you] just give him a little opportunity, and they will get on the scoreboard,” Knoblauch said. “We’ve got a couple of them, and that was a big difference in the game tonight."
Kulak pushed it to 2-0 at 8:02 when his wrist shot through traffic from the left point beat Grubauer. The goal was originally credited to Draisaitl, who appeared to redirect the puck while screening Grubauer in front.
“[Draisaitl] kind of skated through the seam there,” Kulak said. “I wasn't sure if he got a stick on it or not, but I was just trying to get it there quick. And then to see it go in, it felt good, but I couldn't tell if he tipped it or not."
Tolvanen cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:23 of the third period. His pass from the right circle deflected off Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and went in between Skinner’s pads.
"We generated enough to deserve a little better fate offensively,” Hakstol said.
NOTES: McDavid’s streak of six straight games with at least two assists ended. It was the 10th time in NHL history that a skater had multiple assists in at least six straight games. … With his goal, Draisaitl became the fourth active skater to hit the 30-goal mark in at least six straight seasons. He joined Alex Ovechkin (15 from 2005-06 to 2019-20), Auston Matthews (eight from 2016-17 to 2023-24) and McDavid (seven from 2016-17 to 2022-23). … The win put the Oilers (74 points) in second place in the Pacific Division, ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights (73 points) for the highest position they have held in the standings this season.