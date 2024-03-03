Draisaitl has goal, assist in Oilers win against Kraken 

Brett Kulak scored, and Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (one goal, 24 assists) for the Oilers (36-20-2), who have won three straight. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

"Stuart was outstanding,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think early on, there were some mishaps with pucks, missed passes that led to good scoring chances. Second period, I thought we played really well, didn't give up very much. And then in the third period, last 10 minutes, we were just holding on, especially on the penalty kill at the end of the game where Stuart made some really big saves.”

The Kraken had a power play for the final 53 seconds of the third period, and a 6-on-4 advantage with Philipp Grubauer on the bench for an extra attacker. Skinner made three saves on the power play, including a sprawling save with his right pad on Jordan Eberle with 25 seconds left.

"I got a little bit fortunate with getting a little bit of time to get back to my feet and then being able to get across on Eberle,” Skinner said. “I think that was a really big moment for myself."

Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken (26-23-11), who had won their previous two. Grubauer made 22 saves.

"We played the game the right way throughout the 60 minutes,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “At the end of the day, you come up empty-handed points-wise, and this time of year, we’re pushing for points every single night. But we played a pretty good hockey game."