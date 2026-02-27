Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (29-23-8) at SHARKS (27-25-4)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Pavol Regenda, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

Kapanen could return after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, did not practice Friday and may not play because of personal reasons. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said there could be lineup changes following a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

NHL On Tap: Olympians return to bolster Golden Knights, Capitals

NHL EDGE stats behind Schaefer’s historic rookie season

Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL set to celebrate 'Hockey Day' in Sweden, Germany, Czechia, Finland

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Senators, Canadiens to play Kraft Hockeyville 2025 preseason game in Trois-Rivières

McDavid reaches 100 points, Oilers cruise past Kings

Boldy has 4 points, sparks Wild past Avalanche for 6th straight win

Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks

Michkov scores 2nd goal in OT, Flyers rally past Rangers

Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings