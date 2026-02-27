Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

OILERS (29-23-8) at SHARKS (27-25-4)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Pavol Regenda, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

Kapanen could return after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, did not practice Friday and may not play because of personal reasons. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said there could be lineup changes following a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.