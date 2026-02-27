Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

OILERS (29-23-8) at SHARKS (27-25-4)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: None
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Pavol Regenda, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Status report
Kapanen could return after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, did not practice Friday and may not play because of personal reasons. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said there could be lineup changes following a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.