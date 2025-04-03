Oilers at Sharks projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: None
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun
Georgi Romanov
Gabriel Carriere
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate. ... McDavid, Kane, and Frederic won't play, but all three forwards practiced with Edmonton on Wednesday; McDavid is not expected to play the next three games. ... Skinner, a forward, and defensemen Ekholm and Klingberg did not accompany the Oilers on their four-game road trip. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, will not play after leaving in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Rutta took part in the Sharks morning skate but remains out; the defenseman has not played since Jan. 23 ... Thrun will return after missing 13 of the past 14 games with an upper-body injury. ... Georgiev, a goalie, is day to day.