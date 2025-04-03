Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (43-26-5) at SHARKS (20-44-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun

Georgi Romanov

Gabriel Carriere

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate. ... McDavid, Kane, and Frederic won't play, but all three forwards practiced with Edmonton on Wednesday; McDavid is not expected to play the next three games. ... Skinner, a forward, and defensemen Ekholm and Klingberg did not accompany the Oilers on their four-game road trip. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, will not play after leaving in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Rutta took part in the Sharks morning skate but remains out; the defenseman has not played since Jan. 23 ... Thrun will return after missing 13 of the past 14 games with an upper-body injury. ... Georgiev, a goalie, is day to day.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs hoping to replicate effort from playoff clincher against Panthers

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk remains out for Senators against Lightning

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Avalanche can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 3

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Travis Roy Hockey Classic continues to help raise money spinal cord injury survivors, caregivers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Daccord makes 24 saves, Kraken shut out Canucks 

Necas ties it late, Avalanche rally for shootout win against Blackhawks

Ovechkin ‘right there’ after pulling within 3 goals of breaking record

Hurricanes clinch playoff berth, applaud Ovechkin moving closer to Gretzky record

AHL notebook: Luchanko, Chesley among players to watch after CHL, NCAA seasons end

Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2025 NHL Draft

Super 16: Storylines for stretch run of NHL regular season

Maple Leafs clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Panthers 

Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, Hurricanes top Capitals, clinch playoff berth