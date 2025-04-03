Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun

Georgi Romanov

Gabriel Carriere

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Alexandar Georgiev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate. ... McDavid, Kane, and Frederic won't play, but all three forwards practiced with Edmonton on Wednesday; McDavid is not expected to play the next three games. ... Skinner, a forward, and defensemen Ekholm and Klingberg did not accompany the Oilers on their four-game road trip. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, will not play after leaving in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Rutta took part in the Sharks morning skate but remains out; the defenseman has not played since Jan. 23 ... Thrun will return after missing 13 of the past 14 games with an upper-body injury. ... Georgiev, a goalie, is day to day.