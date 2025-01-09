Oilers at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (25-12-3) at PENGUINS (17-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Joshua Brown, Alec Regula

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers rearranged their top two defense pairs during their morning skate Thursday with Nurse joining Bouchard and Ekholm moving next to Stecher. ... Malkin, a forward, will be a game-time decision after being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday; he was one of the final three skaters on the ice for the Penguins optional morning skate Thursday. ... Tomasino, who is week to week, skated on an individual basis; the forward will miss his third straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers, Lightning to host outdoor games in Florida next season

Warrior Sports bringing sticks to NHL, 4 Nations all the way from Tijuana, Mexico

Gaudreau to have No. 8 jersey retired by Dubuque of USHL

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin back, Kaliyev to debut for Rangers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Boqvist scores twice in Panthers win against Utah Hockey Club

NHL On Tap: McDavid aims to continue success against Crosby when Oilers face Penguins

Trophy Tracker: Celebrini of Sharks picked to win Calder as best rookie

Brind'Amour, Berube share common work ethic leading Hurricanes, Maple Leafs

Utah's 1st game, Crosby's 600th goal among best moments of 1st half of season

Super 16: Golden Knights remain No. 1, Maple Leafs jump 4 spots to No. 5

AHL notebook: All-Star Classic showcases coaching talent

Bedard has 2 points to push streak to 8, Blackhawks defeat Avalanche

Dubois scores twice, lifts Capitals past Canucks in OT

NHL Buzz: Pettersson remains out for Canucks

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin 23 goals from breaking Gretzky's NHL record  

Marchand’s mom imitates her son in funny video