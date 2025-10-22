Walman's OT goal lifts Oilers past Senators

Gets winner at 2:24, McDavid scores 1st of season

Oilers at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jake Walman scored 2:24 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers recovered from a scoreless third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Walman, who was making his season debut after missing six games with an undisclosed injury, beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark over the glove with a slap shot from the top of the slot in the last seconds of a 4-on-3 power play.

Isaac Howard scored his first NHL goal and Connor McDavid had a goal for the Oilers (3-3-1), who had lost three straight. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves for his 100th NHL win.

Dylan Cozens and Thomas Chabot scored, and Ullmark made 21 saves for the Senators (2-4-1), who entered the third period down 2-0.

Adam Henrique had two shots in 13:17 of ice time in his 1,000th career NHL game. He is the first player to appear with Edmonton during the milestone.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 16:31 of the first period when he one-timed a centering pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a power play. It was his first goal in seven games this season.

Howard, fresh out of the penalty box, put a one-timer five-hole on Ullmark to make it 2-0 at 0:49 of the second period.

Cozens cut it to 2-1 at 0:13 of the third period when he beat Skinner blocker side with a wrist shot from the slot on a power play.

Chabot’s point shot made it through the crowd in front and past a heavily screened Skinner to tie it 2-2 at 1:49 and ultimately send the game to overtime.

Latest News

Johnston gets 3 points, Ducks east past Predators

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

Marchand has 2 assists, helps Panthers top Bruins in return to Boston

Schaefer gets 2 points, Islanders hold off slumping Sharks

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Dowd has goal, assist for Capitals in win against Kraken

Jack Hughes scores hat trick, Devils top Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers cheer on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

Marchand receives emotional welcome back to Boston 

NHL Status Report: Perry makes Kings debut against Blues

Henrique celebrates 1,000 NHL games with warmup lap

Hughes brothers launch reading program for New Jersey youth

Matthews wears Guerrero Jr. jersey in supporting gesture

Avalanche reveal throwback jerseys with Nordiques logo

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

Celebrini, Schaefer set for battle of most recent No. 1 picks when Sharks visit Islanders