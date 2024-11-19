Oilers at Senators projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after losing 3-0 at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did Monday. … Arvidsson, a forward who has missed the past two games, is on the trip and has been practicing with the Oilers. ... Nurse, a defenseman who was injured after a high hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday, will miss his second consecutive game. … The Senators held an optional morning skate with 11 skaters and Forsberg. ... Gregor, a forward who will miss his second straight game, is “getting closer” and “should play the next few games,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.