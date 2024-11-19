Oilers at Senators projected lineups

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after losing 3-0 at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did Monday. … Arvidsson, a forward who has missed the past two games, is on the trip and has been practicing with the Oilers. ... Nurse, a defenseman who was injured after a high hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday, will miss his second consecutive game. … The Senators held an optional morning skate with 11 skaters and Forsberg. ... Gregor, a forward who will miss his second straight game, is “getting closer” and “should play the next few games,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.