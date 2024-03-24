Oilers at Senators

OILERS (42-22-4) at SENATORS (29-36-4)
6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN5
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stetcher
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Status report
Pickard could start after Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 6-3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Pickard made five saves in the third period. … Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Crookshank, who scored Saturday, was promoted to the first line alongside Stutzle and Giroux. … Chartier, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game. He returned to practice wearing a noncontact jersey Thursday.