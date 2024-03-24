Oilers at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (42-22-4) at SENATORS (29-36-4)

6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN5

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stetcher

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Status report

Pickard could start after Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 6-3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Pickard made five saves in the third period. … Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Crookshank, who scored Saturday, was promoted to the first line alongside Stutzle and Giroux. … Chartier, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game. He returned to practice wearing a noncontact jersey Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes look to inch closer in Metropolitan Division

NHL Morning Skate for March 24

Gavrikov, Kings recover to defeat Lightning in OT

Blackhawks rally from down 4, defeat skidding Sharks in OT

Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights charge past Blue Jackets

Hoglander scores twice, Canucks defeat Flames

Predators shut out Red Wings, extend team-record point streak to 17 games

Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins

Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Panarin scores twice, Rangers rally to defeat Panthers in shootout

McMann has 2 goals, assist in Maple Leafs win against Oilers

Senators surge past Devils, end 3-game skid

Islanders ease past Jets, end 6-game skid

NHL Buzz: Markstrom to return for Flames against Canucks

Couturier 'happy to be back' for Flyers after 2 games as healthy scratch

Zegras could return for Ducks against Lightning

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota