Oilers at Senators

OILERS (42-22-4) at SENATORS (29-36-4)

6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN5

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stetcher

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Status report

Pickard could start after Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 6-3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Pickard made five saves in the third period. … Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Crookshank, who scored Saturday, was promoted to the first line alongside Stutzle and Giroux. … Chartier, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game. He returned to practice wearing a noncontact jersey Thursday.