Draisaitl extends streak to 17, lifts Oilers to OT win against Islanders

Draistail won it when he skated in on a breakaway and beat Ilya Sorokin blocker side.

Draisaitl has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) during his point streak, which is the longest of his NHL career and is tied with David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins for the longest in the NHL this season. His second goal was also his 100th point of the season (49 goals, 51 assists in 66 games).

Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for the Oilers (38-24-4), who had lost two in a row, including 3-2 at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders (29-28-8), who have been outscored 10-3 in their past three games (0-2-1). Sorokin made 33 saves.

Sorokin kept the game scoreless at 15:36 of the first period when he got a piece of Connor Brown’s short-handed breakaway attempt with his glove.

The Oilers outshot the Islanders 17-6 in the opening frame.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 8:46 of the second period. He took a pass from Brown as he was entering the offensive zone before skating into the top of the left circle and beating Sorokin under his glove with a slap shot.

Horvat tied the game 1-1 at 1:21 of the third period, beating Pickard blocker side from the right circle after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush.

Anthony Duclair had a chance a short time later to give New York the lead, but he missed the net with a backhand move on a breakaway at 4:38.

Casey Cizikas then had a good chance to win it in overtime, but his shot from below the left circle went above the crossbar.