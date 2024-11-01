Draisaitl has 3 points, lifts Oilers past Predators

The Oilers (5-5-1) played without forward Connor McDavid, who will miss the next 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury.

“You’re never going to just take care of Connor leaving,” Draisaitl said. “You know? There’s always going to be some pieces missing. He’s the best player in the world, so we’re certainly going to miss him, but it also creates a lot of opportunities, a lot of looks for other players. I thought tonight everyone did a great job of accepting that and sticking together and playing collectively as a group.”

Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson each scored their first goal of the season, and Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for the Oilers, who played the third game of a four-game road trip.

Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (3-6-1), who are 2-5-0 at home. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

“I don’t think you have to have answers, but I think you have to have desperation and determination,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “And I can’t say that we’ve had that. I think we think it’ll be OK and we’re fine and it’s not a big deal and we’re good and all that kind of stuff. I don’t think that we’ve been determined enough that we can give chemistry a chance right now.”