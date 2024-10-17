Oilers at Predators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (1-3-0) at PREDATORS (0-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: None

Status report

Pickard was in the starter’s crease during the Oilers morning skate Thursday. … Stamkos moved back to left wing after playing at center in a 7-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Tomasino is expected to enter the lineup in place of Parssinen, a forward.

