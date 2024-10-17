Oilers at Predators
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: None
Status report
Pickard was in the starter’s crease during the Oilers morning skate Thursday. … Stamkos moved back to left wing after playing at center in a 7-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Tomasino is expected to enter the lineup in place of Parssinen, a forward.