Oilers at Predators

OILERS (0-2-0) at PREDATORS (1-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Philip Broberg

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Juuso Parssinen

Gustav Nyquist -- Cody Glass -- Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body)

Status report

Foegele replaced Brown on the second line at practice Monday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. Nashville coach Andrew Brunette confirmed there will be no lineup changes.