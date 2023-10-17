Oilers at Predators

OILERS (0-2-0) at PREDATORS (1-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown
Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Philip Broberg
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais
Injured: None
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Juuso Parssinen
Gustav Nyquist -- Cody Glass -- Cole Smith
Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Samuel Fagemo
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body)
Status report
Foegele replaced Brown on the second line at practice Monday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. Nashville coach Andrew Brunette confirmed there will be no lineup changes.