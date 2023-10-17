Oilers at Predators

Latest News

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

Ekholm set for ‘special’ return to Nashville with Oilers
NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL On Tap: Kraken play Avalanche for 1st time since playoffs in home opener
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game for Capitals against former team
New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Rangers finding early success while adjusting to Laviolette's system
Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard
Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com
Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken
Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought
Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils
Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks
Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut
Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Ducks forward Terry meets namesake Aikman in Monday Night Football booth
Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey lost in house fire
Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Oilers at Predators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (0-2-0) at PREDATORS (1-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Philip Broberg

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Juuso Parssinen

Gustav Nyquist -- Cody Glass -- Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body)

Status report

Foegele replaced Brown on the second line at practice Monday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. Nashville coach Andrew Brunette confirmed there will be no lineup changes.