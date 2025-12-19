Oilers at Wild projected lineups

OILERS (17-12-6) at WILD (21-9-5)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matt Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Quinn Hutson

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Connor Ingram

Scratched: David Tomasek, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), Tristan Jarry (lower)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Matt Kierstad -- Jared Spurgeon

Carson Lambos -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: None

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

Jarry was placed on injured reserve on Friday after leaving during the second period of a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury on Thursday. ... Roslovic, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. ... Ingram was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. …Forwards Zuccarello, Hinostroza and Johansson, as well as defensemen Brodin and Middleton, are all questionable to play. Each player is day to day in their respective injuries.