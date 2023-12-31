Oilers edge Kings in shootout for 4th straight win

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist for the Kings (20-8-5), who have lost two in a row. Cam Talbot made 24 saves.

“Even game,” Kempe said. “I think first period, we were the better team. Second period, we were chasing it a little bit more, they were the better team. And then pretty even third.”

Kevin Fiala gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 14:44 of the first period on a power play. He scored with a one-timer from above the right circle off a pass from Kempe, who skated into the zone and down the left wing with speed.

Kempe then made it 2-0 at 18:49 with a wrist shot from the right circle off a rush set up by a stretch pass from Anze Kopitar. Kempe has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.

“I think we got after them, forechecking,” Kempe said about the first period. “Every line, we were pretty competitive out there. Passing was a lot better than it’s been in the last couple games, tape to tape the first couple shifts, and all that kind of stuff.”