Oilers at Kings projected lineups

OILERS (40-29-10) at KINGS (33-26-19)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, KCAL, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Max Jones -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Jack Roslovic -- Adam Henrique -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Jason Dickinson (lower body), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

Dickinson will not play after the forward was hurt taking a shot off his leg during a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He did not practice Friday, and coach Kris Knoblauch did not say when Dickinson could return. … Ingram practiced Friday after missing the third period against the Sharks because of an undisclosed injury, but Knoblauch did not name a starting goaltender.