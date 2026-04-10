Oilers at Kings projected lineups

OILERS (40-29-10) at KINGS (33-26-19)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, KCAL, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie
Max Jones -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic
Jack Roslovic -- Adam Henrique -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Jason Dickinson (lower body), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Status report
Dickinson will not play after the forward was hurt taking a shot off his leg during a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He did not practice Friday, and coach Kris Knoblauch did not say when Dickinson could return. … Ingram practiced Friday after missing the third period against the Sharks because of an undisclosed injury, but Knoblauch did not name a starting goaltender.