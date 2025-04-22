Coach’s Challenge: EDM @ LAK – 8:53 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is upheld

Explanation: After a thorough examination of all available replays, there was no conclusive evidence that the puck shot by Jake Walman at 11:07 (8:53 elapsed time) deflected off the glass before going out of play. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (d) which states, in part, that a team may request a Coach’s Challenge “When a minor penalty for delaying the game has been assessed under Rule 63.2 (iii) for shooting or batting the puck out of play from the defending zone. This will only apply to delay of game penalties when the shot/batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, etc., and not a judgment call.”

Therefore, an additional minor penalty was assessed to Edmonton (in addition to the existing delay of game penalty).