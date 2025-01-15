Draisaitl enjoying another ‘exceptional’ season for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl is putting together another season worthy of Hart Trophy consideration for the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old center is on a roll; he’s had at least one point in 17 of his past 18 games, dating back to a two-goal performance in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 5.

Entering Wednesday at the Minnesota Wild (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) Draisaitl has 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games.

“I think he’s having a very similar season to his MVP year,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “His line is really playing well, they all complement each other well. [Vasily Podkolzin] does a great job of going and getting pucks back on the forecheck, he works so hard. [Viktor Arvidsson] does a great job of getting pucks off the wall and obviously, Leo is Leo. The three of them complement each other well and they’ve really dug in. He’s playing really well.”

Draisaitl’s play has helped Edmonton move into second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers are 14-3-1 in their past 18 games; Draisaitl has a League-leading 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) during that stretch and trails only Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (68 points; 15 goals, 53 assists) in the overall scoring race.

“He’s been playing extremely well, and you saw this last year, and it’s been as good as I’ve seen him play right now,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He went through stretches last year where he dominated, but for playing as well as he has, for this long of a stretch, and I think what really started it was the Columbus game (6-1 loss Oct. 28) where we lost McDavid (to injury) and that was a big opportunity for him to step up and everything is on his shoulders. There were three, three and-a-half games we played without him (McDavid) and he’s never looked back. He continues to be exceptional.”