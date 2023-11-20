Oilers at Panthers

OILERS (5-10-1) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-D, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Philip Broberg

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Sam Gagner

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Josh Mahura (lower body)

Status report

Pickard will play his first NHL game since March 27, 2022, while with the Detroit Red Wings. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton would use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Lundell will center the Panthers' top line with Barkov out. Coach Paul Maurice said the forward is day to day after being injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz started two of three games on the California road trip.