Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL On Tap News and Notes November 20

Women in Hockey Sonia Coelho Mosch

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Nia Obotette book introduces hockey to young people of color

Atlantic Division rookie watch November 20

NHL national television schedule for week of November 20-26

Buffalo Sabres Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 19

Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 19

Vegas Golden Knights Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 19

Evgeni Malkin soccer skills Penguins

NHL Buzz news and notes November 19

Global Series Mats Sundin Auston Matthews shirts

2023 Global Series Sweden top 10 moments

William Nylander stars for Toronto Maple Leafs at Global Series

Minnesota Wild take step in right direction during Global Series

Oilers at Panthers

OILERS (5-10-1) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-D, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Philip Broberg

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Sam Gagner

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Josh Mahura (lower body)

Status report

Pickard will play his first NHL game since March 27, 2022, while with the Detroit Red Wings. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton would use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Lundell will center the Panthers' top line with Barkov out. Coach Paul Maurice said the forward is day to day after being injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz started two of three games on the California road trip.