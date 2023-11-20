Oilers at Panthers

OILERS (5-10-1) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-D, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Philip Broberg
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Sam Gagner
Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Dylan Holloway (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Josh Mahura (lower body)
Status report
Pickard will play his first NHL game since March 27, 2022, while with the Detroit Red Wings. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton would use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Lundell will center the Panthers' top line with Barkov out. Coach Paul Maurice said the forward is day to day after being injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Bobrovsky will start after Stolarz started two of three games on the California road trip.