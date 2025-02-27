Oilers at Panthers projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Troy Stecher -- Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak -- John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Matt Savoie
Injured: Evander Kane (hip/knee), Alec Regula (knee), Darnell Nurse (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers reclaimed defenseman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday; he was assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. … Nurse, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Tkachuk, a forward, is out at least two more games, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Thursday; Maurice did not offer a timeline other than to say Tkachuk's injury is "near term." ... Luostarinen will return after missing a 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday because of the birth of his first child. … Justin Sourdif, a forward, was loaned to Charlotte of the AHL on Wednesday.