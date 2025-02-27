Oilers at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (34-20-4) at PANTHERS (35-21-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Troy Stecher -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak -- John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Matt Savoie

Injured: Evander Kane (hip/knee), Alec Regula (knee), Darnell Nurse (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers reclaimed defenseman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday; he was assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. … Nurse, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Tkachuk, a forward, is out at least two more games, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Thursday; Maurice did not offer a timeline other than to say Tkachuk's injury is "near term." ... Luostarinen will return after missing a 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday because of the birth of his first child. … Justin Sourdif, a forward, was loaned to Charlotte of the AHL on Wednesday.

