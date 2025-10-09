Draisaitl scores 400th NHL goal for Oilers in shootout loss to Flames

Draisaitl scored on the power play at 8:32, receiving a backhand, cross-crease pass from David Tomasek to score at the right post to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead. The forward became the 111th player in NHL history and 11th active to score at least 400.

Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Matvei Gridin scored for the Flames (1-0-0). Dustin Wolf made 32 saves.

Nazem Kadri scored in the eighth round of the shootout to cap the comeback for the Flames. Morgan Frost also scored for the Flames, and Draisaitl had the Edmonton goal in the tiebreaker.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (0-0-1). Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Gridin, making his NHL debut, started the Calgary comeback at 12:40 of the second period when his centering pass on the rush ricocheted off of Oilers forward Noah Philp’s skate and past Skinner to make it 3-1.

Zary closed the gap to 3-2 at 14:47, batting in a puck past Skinner’s blocker. The goal was upheld after video review for high-sticking.

Blake Coleman tied it 3-3 just 40 seconds into the third period. Zary dumped the puck in on net from center ice. Skinner stopped the puck but a miscommunication with defenseman Evan Bouchard led to Coleman poking the puck through the five-hole.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on the power play at 9:53 of the first period. McDavid sent the puck up to Draisaitl at the side of the net, who put a cross-crease pass on the stick of Nugent-Hopkins for the put-away through Wolf’s legs.

Andrew Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 16:11 in his Oilers debut, taking a cross-ice pass from McDavid and picked the top corner with a wrist shot, far side from the left dot.

Draisaitl’s goal then made it 3-0, with Tomasek getting his first NHL point.