Draisaitl scores 400th NHL goal for Oilers

Reaches milestone in second period against Flames

edm_draisaitl_400

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old forward scored in the second period against the Calgary Flames to reach the milestone. He became the 111th player in NHL history and 11th active to score at least 400.

Draisaitl scored on the power play at 8:32, receiving a backhand, cross-crease pass from David Tomasek to score at the right post.

CGY@EDM: Draisaitl nets 400th career goal on the power play off backdoor feed from Tomasek

Draisaitl won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy last season when he led the League with 52 goals. It was the third time in four seasons he scored at least 50 goals, and he has scored at least 40 in six of his 11 NHL seasons.

Since 2018-19, Draisaitl is second in the NHL in points (749, behind teammate Connor McDavid; 826) and goals (324, behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews; 327).

He won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association and the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer in 2019-20 when he had 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games.

The No. 3 pick by the Oilers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Draisaitl has 958 points (400 goals, 558 assists) in 791 regular-season games. He ranks fourth in goals and fifth in assists and points in Edmonton history in points.

Draisaitl has 141 points (52 goals, 89 assists) in 96 playoff games. He leads the NHL in playoff goals since the 2019-20 season (46) and is second in points in that span (125, behind McDavid; 141).

