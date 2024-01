Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Detroit

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Christian Fischer’s incidental contact with Calvin Pickard’s glove occurred outside of the crease and did not constitute goaltender interference.

*

Penalty:* 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge