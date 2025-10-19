Larkin gets 4 points, Red Wings defeat Oilers for 5th straight win

Larkin, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak, also helped hold Connor McDavid to two shots and zero points.

“It is especially difficult when Connor and Leon (Draisaitl) are out there together, because Connor can speed the game up and Leon can slow it down,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “But Dylan can skate with Connor. Tonight, he accepted the challenge and did a great job.”

Emmitt Finnie scored his first two NHL goals and added an assist for the Red Wings (5-1-0). John Gibson made 16 saves and had an assist.

“I don’t think there’s a secret sauce,” McLellan said. “Our goalies are giving us a chance every game, we’re not giving up 40-45 shots against, and the penalty kill has improved. When all that happens, you get a little more confident.”

Lucas Raymond, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, had two assists.

Patrick Kane did not play after suffering an upper-body injury after slamming into the boards late in Detroit’s 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

Noah Philp and Leon Draisaitl scored, and Brett Kulak had two assists for the Oilers (2-3-1), who have lost three in a row.

“I think we’re playing fine defensively,” Draisaitl said. “We’re just not scoring enough, and some of that is me. There is a different dynamic to the team when the top guys are feeling it, and I’m not there. I need to look in the mirror.”

Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

“Tonight, there were a lot of missed passes and some poor execution,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “When the guys get some confidence and feel better about their games, we’ll execute those and get some momentum.”

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the second period when Larkin beat Skinner with a one-timer from the slot.