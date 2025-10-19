DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin had two goals and two assists to help the Detroit Red Wings win their fifth straight game, 4-2 against the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Larkin gets 4 points, Red Wings defeat Oilers for 5th straight win
Forward has 2 goals, 2 assists, Finnie scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Detroit
Larkin, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak, also helped hold Connor McDavid to two shots and zero points.
“It is especially difficult when Connor and Leon (Draisaitl) are out there together, because Connor can speed the game up and Leon can slow it down,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “But Dylan can skate with Connor. Tonight, he accepted the challenge and did a great job.”
Emmitt Finnie scored his first two NHL goals and added an assist for the Red Wings (5-1-0). John Gibson made 16 saves and had an assist.
“I don’t think there’s a secret sauce,” McLellan said. “Our goalies are giving us a chance every game, we’re not giving up 40-45 shots against, and the penalty kill has improved. When all that happens, you get a little more confident.”
Lucas Raymond, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, had two assists.
Patrick Kane did not play after suffering an upper-body injury after slamming into the boards late in Detroit’s 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.
Noah Philp and Leon Draisaitl scored, and Brett Kulak had two assists for the Oilers (2-3-1), who have lost three in a row.
“I think we’re playing fine defensively,” Draisaitl said. “We’re just not scoring enough, and some of that is me. There is a different dynamic to the team when the top guys are feeling it, and I’m not there. I need to look in the mirror.”
Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.
“Tonight, there were a lot of missed passes and some poor execution,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “When the guys get some confidence and feel better about their games, we’ll execute those and get some momentum.”
The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the second period when Larkin beat Skinner with a one-timer from the slot.
After killing an Edmonton power play, Finnie put home Jacob Bernard-Docker’s rebound to make it 2-0 at 11:54.
“(Bernard-Docker) made a great play to get the puck on the net, and I was right there in front,” Finnie said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Philp cut the lead to 2-1 at 12:25, tipping in Vasily Podkolzin’s shot from the point.
Larkin scored his second goal to extend it to 3-1 at 17:05. With Finnie providing a screen, Larkin sent a wrist shot on goal that hit off the skate of Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm.
Draisaitl pulled Edmonton within 3-2 at 7:33 of the third, getting open at the back post to bury a pass from Kulak.
Finnie scored into the empty net at 18:38 for the 4-2 final.
There wasn’t a single play stoppage in a span of 11:08 between Draisaitl’s goal and Finnie’s.
“I knew it was a long stretch,” Larkin said. “Maybe it helped us a little bit when it got chaotic. Good defense is going to lead to offense against that team, and that’s what happened tonight.”
NOTES: Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen left the game with an undisclosed injury in the first period. Knoblauch did not have an update on his condition after the game. ... Finnie became the first player selected by Detroit in Round 7 of the NHL Draft or later with a multigoal game for the Red Wings since Henrik Zetterberg on Jan. 18, 2015. … McDavid came into the game with 36 points (four goals, 32 assists) in a 22-game regular-season point streak dating back to last season.