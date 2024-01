Oilers at Red Wings

OILERS (21-15-1) at RED WINGS (20-16-4)

7 pm ET; BSDET, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Mattias Janmark

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Philip Kemp

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Pickard, who was with Detroit from 2019-2022, will start against his former team. … Walman will play after missing practice on Wednesday with an illness. … Kostin, a forward, skated with the team and could return as soon as this weekend.