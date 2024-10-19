Duchene scores twice, Stars tops Oilers in West Final rematch

It was the first game between the teams since Edmonton eliminated Dallas in the Western Conference Final in six games last season.

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist and for Dallas (5-1-0). Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for Edmonton (2-4-0), which had won two straight games.

Duchene scored a power-play goal to give Dallas a 1-0 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the second period. Hintz won a face-off and passed the puck back to the point where Duchene shot from the high slot to beat Skinner glove side.

Duchene scored his second of the game at 12:06 in the third period to give Dallas a 2-0 lead when Mason Marchment found him driving the net front on a pass from the top of the goal crease.

Hintz made it 3-0 at 13:16 on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Draisaitl cut the lead to 3-1 at 17:38.

Robertson scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 18:01.