Duchene scores twice, Stars tops Oilers in West Final rematch

Hintz has 3 points, Oettinger makes 30 saves for Dallas; Draisaitl gets goal for Edmonton

Oilers at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

It was the first game between the teams since Edmonton eliminated Dallas in the Western Conference Final in six games last season.

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist and for Dallas (5-1-0). Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for Edmonton (2-4-0), which had won two straight games.

Duchene scored a power-play goal to give Dallas a 1-0 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the second period. Hintz won a face-off and passed the puck back to the point where Duchene shot from the high slot to beat Skinner glove side.

Duchene scored his second of the game at 12:06 in the third period to give Dallas a 2-0 lead when Mason Marchment found him driving the net front on a pass from the top of the goal crease.

Hintz made it 3-0 at 13:16 on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Draisaitl cut the lead to 3-1 at 17:38.

Robertson scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 18:01.

